Cannell Capital LLC Purchases 29,746 Shares of Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,746 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned 1.08% of Perma-Pipe International worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPIH. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 149.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 88,728 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Perma-Pipe International in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 8.2% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Perma-Pipe International Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PPIH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,335. Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a market cap of $85.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.25.

Perma-Pipe International Company Profile

Perma-Pipe International ( NASDAQ:PPIH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $36.44 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.