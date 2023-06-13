Cannell Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Cannell Capital LLC cut its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 677,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61,386 shares during the period. Criteo comprises approximately 3.6% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.13% of Criteo worth $17,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,509,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,548,000 after purchasing an additional 178,275 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,505,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,473,000 after purchasing an additional 170,968 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,058,000 after purchasing an additional 206,900 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 1,529,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,855,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 964,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 27,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,048. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 18,028 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $577,076.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,065.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Criteo news, insider Ryan Damon sold 18,028 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $577,076.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,065.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $174,882.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,575.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,744 shares of company stock worth $942,064 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Criteo from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Huber Research cut shares of Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Criteo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Criteo Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.