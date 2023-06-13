Cannell Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Cannell Capital LLC cut its holdings in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 677,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 61,386 shares during the quarter. Criteo makes up 3.6% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $17,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,900 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Criteo by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 323,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,856,000 after purchasing an additional 184,006 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,509,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,548,000 after purchasing an additional 178,275 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Criteo by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,505,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,473,000 after purchasing an additional 170,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Criteo by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 479,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 149,670 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CRTO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.93. 27,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,048. Criteo S.A. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Criteo

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Criteo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Huber Research downgraded Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In related news, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $37,483.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,600,885.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $152,621.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,000,149.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $37,483.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,600,885.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,744 shares of company stock valued at $942,064. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo Profile

(Get Rating)

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.