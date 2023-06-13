Cannell Capital LLC Has $7.14 Million Stock Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Cannell Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 419,248 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 373,460 shares during the period. SandRidge Energy comprises about 1.4% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned about 1.14% of SandRidge Energy worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new position in SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 656.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 155,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 134,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,877 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SandRidge Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $14.47. 124,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,830. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $533.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.35.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 96.37%. The business had revenue of $43.15 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

SandRidge Energy, Inc is an oil and gas company. It engages in acquisition, development, and production activities. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

