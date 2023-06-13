Cannell Capital LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Cannell Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 657,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931,463 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Educational Services were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,619,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,699 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares during the period. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter worth about $7,481,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,079,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 766,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 123,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.50. 11,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.12.

Lincoln Educational Services ( NASDAQ:LINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 9,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $58,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Educational Services news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 9,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $58,558.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,555 shares in the company, valued at $289,607.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Barry Morrow sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total value of $76,910.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,211.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,469 shares of company stock valued at $326,477 in the last 90 days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LINC. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

