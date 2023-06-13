Cannell Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Cannell Capital LLC cut its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,339 shares during the quarter. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.18% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TYG. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TYG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.49. 3,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,373. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

