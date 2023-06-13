Cannell Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE)

Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,412 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 7.11% of AudioEye worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEYE remained flat at $5.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 21,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,975. AudioEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63.

In other AudioEye news, Director Jamil A. Tahir acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,957 shares of company stock worth $95,536. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEYE shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of AudioEye in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on AudioEye in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

