Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabix Technologies Price Performance
Cannabix Technologies stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Cannabix Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.
Cannabix Technologies Company Profile
