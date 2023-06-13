Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the May 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabix Technologies Price Performance

Cannabix Technologies stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. Cannabix Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

Get Cannabix Technologies alerts:

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use, as well as breath collection units.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.