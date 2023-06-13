CannabisCoin (CANN) Hits Market Cap of $460,281.70

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $460,281.70 and approximately $4.78 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,901.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00299186 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $140.17 or 0.00541177 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00058437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.70 or 0.00396498 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003859 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

