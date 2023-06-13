Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Down 98.8% in May

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Price Performance
Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,392. Cannabis Sativa has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
