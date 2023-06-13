Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Short Interest Down 98.8% in May

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the May 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Price Performance

Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,392. Cannabis Sativa has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc engages in the telemedicine business while seeking opportunities in brand development and marketing of products and services to the cannabidiol and marijuana industries. Its Telemedicine, PrestoCorp offers an online telemedicine platform providing customers with access to knowledgeable physicians to obtain a medical marijuana recommendation.

