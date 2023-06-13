Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) Short Interest Down 46.8% in May

Cancom SE (OTCMKTS:CCCMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the May 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cancom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

Cancom Stock Performance

Cancom stock remained flat at $29.45 during trading on Tuesday. Cancom has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $29.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

