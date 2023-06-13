Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 267,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,260 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for 1.4% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $31,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.42. The stock had a trading volume of 120,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,824. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.5835 dividend. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.22.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

