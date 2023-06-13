Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Bought by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) by 114.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Goose makes up approximately 3.2% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Patient Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Canada Goose worth $6,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Canada Goose by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,244,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. 42.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Barclays cut Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Canada Goose from $17.00 to $14.80 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.85.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 902,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $216.84 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.