Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.31

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.31 and last traded at $32.88, with a volume of 22847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Camtek from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Camtek from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camtek in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Camtek in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Camtek Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 6.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $72.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.93%. On average, research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Camtek by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. engages in the development and manufacturing of inspection and metrology equipment for the semiconductor industry. It offers services to the semiconductor market segments, including Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, Power, RF and MEMS, serving the industry’s global IDMs, OSATs, and foundries.

