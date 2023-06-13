Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Shares Gap Down to $28.90

Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.90, but opened at $28.24. Camping World shares last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 106,064 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CWH. Raymond James lowered their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Camping World from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.58.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Camping World news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $272,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Camping World by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 17,848 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 12,962.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after buying an additional 366,955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.