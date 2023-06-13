Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Sold by Front Street Capital Management Inc.

Front Street Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,568 shares during the quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Camden National were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Camden National by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Camden National during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 520.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 56,331 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Camden National by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Camden National news, Director David C. Flanagan acquired 3,397 shares of Camden National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $99,667.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,555 shares in the company, valued at $749,783.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.41. 42,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,377. Camden National Co. has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.97%.

CAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Camden National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

