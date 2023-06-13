Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Receives $55.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

CPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $55.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

NYSE:CPE opened at $32.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average is $36.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.91 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.75.

Insider Activity

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.29 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 46.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven A. Webster bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $632,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 562,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,802,123.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Webster acquired 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.24 per share, with a total value of $302,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 592,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,926,997.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 37,384 shares of company stock worth $1,160,212 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,101,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,901,000 after buying an additional 101,849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,649,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $127,766,000 after purchasing an additional 287,578 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 54.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,124,000 after purchasing an additional 975,132 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 958,436 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,548,000 after purchasing an additional 207,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

