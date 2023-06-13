Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 175,199 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 910,021 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 175,199 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.8% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $262,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 145.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,149 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,736 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $340.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $334.37 and its 200 day moving average is $312.98. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $243.17 and a 52 week high of $354.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.39, for a total value of $592,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,228,221.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.39, for a total value of $592,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,228,221.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.66, for a total transaction of $568,770.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,356,990.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,519 shares of company stock worth $17,674,209 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VRTX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $326.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $323.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $382.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.22.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

