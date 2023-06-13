Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,342,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 511,404 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.4% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.30% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $456,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.62.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $63.07 and a 1-year high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $136.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.