Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 266,689 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 807.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,689 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $158,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after purchasing an additional 851,994 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,921,651,000 after buying an additional 247,997 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,276,059 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,674,701,000 after acquiring an additional 367,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,339,856 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,831,085,000 after purchasing an additional 126,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,754,693 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,520,843,000 after purchasing an additional 94,214 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $492.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $458.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.18.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.18%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $599.06.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.