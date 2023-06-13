Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 197,600 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 426,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 197,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.83% of Carlisle Companies worth $100,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,268,000 after buying an additional 58,048 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL opened at $235.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

