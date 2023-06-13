Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $84.11 Million Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 617,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,985 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $84,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 100,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,716,000 after buying an additional 24,623 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 6,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,658,000 after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $146.86 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $109.70 and a 12 month high of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.42 and a 200 day moving average of $144.10.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.62 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

