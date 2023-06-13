Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $179 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,582,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 365,619 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $178,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.0% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 55,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $45.21.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.655 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

