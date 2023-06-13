Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $133.24 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,318,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,778 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.21% of Fiserv worth $133,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $117.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.69.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.