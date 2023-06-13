Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 151,588 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $93,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,253,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,839,329,000 after buying an additional 3,870,385 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,484,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,743,000 after buying an additional 1,088,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after buying an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,532,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,355,000 after buying an additional 882,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in NextEra Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 11,735,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,307 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEE opened at $74.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.64 and a one year high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $149.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

