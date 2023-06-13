C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC) Short Interest Update

C5 Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CXAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

C5 Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of C5 Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.61 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,788. C5 Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.92 and a 12 month high of $10.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C5 Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXAC. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in C5 Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in C5 Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in C5 Acquisition by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,420,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 220,300 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C5 Acquisition by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in C5 Acquisition by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About C5 Acquisition

C5 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. C5 Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

