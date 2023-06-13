Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Short Interest Update

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($35.04) to GBX 2,850 ($35.66) in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Bunzl in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,841.67.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Trading Up 0.4 %

BZLFY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,629. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $28.79 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $37.15.

Bunzl Increases Dividend

About Bunzl

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.5118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 1.79%.

(Get Rating)

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.