BTIG Research Initiates Coverage on Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Research analysts at BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

UPST has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point raised their price objective on Upstart from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Upstart from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $3.25 on Tuesday, hitting $36.97. 13,250,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,553,964. Upstart has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.80.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 26,072 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $625,467.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 419,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,450.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 26,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $625,467.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 419,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,450.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 13,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $358,979.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 884,488 shares in the company, valued at $23,801,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 90,763 shares of company stock worth $2,056,956. Corporate insiders own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at $602,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 20,997 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 61,615 shares during the period. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

