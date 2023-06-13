Brokerages Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT at $110.31

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Mark J. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 34,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 348,835 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,205,000 after buying an additional 37,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $491,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $98.46 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

