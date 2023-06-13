Brokerages Set Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAAS. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAAS opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $390.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.39 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.94%.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.