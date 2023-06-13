Brokerages Set Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) PT at $134.00

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KRYS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $102.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $105.00 to $118.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $101.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Krystal Biotech from $119.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $2,191,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,649,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,552,905.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Andrew C. Orth sold 12,500 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $1,607,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,861. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $2,191,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,649,206 shares in the company, valued at $144,552,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,993 shares of company stock valued at $23,126,876 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.9% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 25,889.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 42,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 36.6% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $129.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.84. Krystal Biotech has a 12 month low of $49.17 and a 12 month high of $130.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.96.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases. The company’s wide-ranging pipeline is based on its proprietary redosable HSV vector. The firm is led by an experienced management team, is fully-integrated and has core capabilities in viral vector design, vector optimization, gene therapy manufacturing and commercialization.

