Brokerages Set Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) PT at $3.92

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GRAB shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Grab Price Performance

Grab stock opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. Grab has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Trading of Grab

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.00 million. Grab had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grab will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRAB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth $161,045,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Grab by 50.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 108,322,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,128,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542,740 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grab in the first quarter worth about $89,142,000. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Grab by 683.0% in the first quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,247,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,405,959 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,535,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

