Brokerages Set Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Target Price at $12.31

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.31.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBIO. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Generation Bio from $7.00 to $2.23 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of GBIO opened at $5.15 on Thursday. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $338.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generation Bio

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Generation Bio by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 3,013,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 240,399 shares during the period. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generation Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.