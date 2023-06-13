Brokerages Set General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT at $103.87

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.87.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

General Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,099 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $106.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $107.33. The firm has a market cap of $115.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day moving average is $89.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

See Also

