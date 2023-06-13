Brokerages Set Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) PT at GBX 2,201.50

Shares of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,201.50 ($27.55).

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,575 ($32.22) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.65) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.90) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,160 ($27.03) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.90) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,189 ($27.39) on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,691.50 ($21.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,404.41 ($30.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 1,877.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,265.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,163.98.

In related news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 24,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,262 ($28.30), for a total value of £558,125.88 ($698,355.71). Insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

