Brogan Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 32,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 5.0% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.56. 1,063,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,679,817. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $184.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.41.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

