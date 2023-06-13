Brogan Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Brogan Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after acquiring an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after acquiring an additional 320,346 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $575,562,000 after acquiring an additional 242,658 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $81,813,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16,363.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 151,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,552,000 after acquiring an additional 150,383 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $509.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC traded down $4.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $449.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $453.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.94.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.87 per share. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

