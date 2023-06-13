Brogan Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 684 Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 0.3% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,376,407,000 after buying an additional 124,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,156,000 after buying an additional 493,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,739,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,773,000 after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.08.

NYSE ROP traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $455.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $449.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.71. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $463.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.683 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Further Reading

