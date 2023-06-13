Brogan Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brogan Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.6% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.82. 2,031,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,956,045. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $80.69 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

