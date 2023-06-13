Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.73

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.725 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $7.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $154.30 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,285.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie A. Brun sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,027,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,926,285.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

