British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Down 90.8% in May

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the May 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

British Land Price Performance

Shares of British Land stock opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. British Land has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BTLCY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on British Land from GBX 355 ($4.44) to GBX 325 ($4.07) in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.67.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

