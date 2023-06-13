Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Raised by Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $12,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,209,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,369,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,590 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $992,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,207,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $806,351,000 after purchasing an additional 70,887 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,226,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,005,000 after purchasing an additional 169,209 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.0 %

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $64.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $136.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.60. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.