Bristlecone Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,209 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $385.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Adobe from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Adobe Price Performance

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total transaction of $1,093,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $20.63 on Monday, hitting $474.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,913,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $478.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $380.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.11. The company has a market capitalization of $217.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.