Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 1,632 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJH traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.55. The stock had a trading volume of 888,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,351. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.23.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
