Bristlecone Advisors LLC Purchases 1,632 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $19,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $254.55. The stock had a trading volume of 888,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,351. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.23.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.