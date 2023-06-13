Bristlecone Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 35,171 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,220,171,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,759,688,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,528,305,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,341,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
META has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.11.
Shares of META stock traded up $6.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $271.05. 15,444,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,017,033. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $276.57. The company has a market capitalization of $694.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.
Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
