Bristlecone Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,297 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned 1.84% of Athira Pharma worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATHA. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 853.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Athira Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Athira Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Athira Pharma news, insider Andrew Gengos acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,036. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 85,012 shares of company stock valued at $254,884 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Athira Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athira Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:ATHA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 264,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,169. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.82.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

