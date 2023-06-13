Bristlecone Advisors LLC Invests $12.44 Million in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,436,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 1.5% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $116,254,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,532,000 after buying an additional 416,605 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 583.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,113,000 after buying an additional 389,914 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $53,069,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,680,000 after buying an additional 266,711 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at $16,417,600.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,353 shares of company stock valued at $21,732,748. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:AJG traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.33. The company had a trading volume of 747,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,884. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.24 and a 1 year high of $219.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.