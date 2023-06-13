Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, LTG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,309.4% during the 4th quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 103,941 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.62. 3,618,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,121,972. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.