Bristlecone Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 309,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,302,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, LTG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,309.4% during the 4th quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 103,941 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.62. 3,618,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,121,972. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.49. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.