Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 26,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,410,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 181,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.98. 7,245,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,909,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $43.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

