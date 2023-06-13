Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.91

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.91 and last traded at $72.74, with a volume of 9062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

Brink’s Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 60.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

In other news, EVP Dominik Bossart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Brink’s by 97.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Brink’s by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Brink’s by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

